A 48-year-old man has been charged after allegedly rear-ending a police cruiser in Caledon early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened on the off-ramp from northbound Hurontario Street to Valleywood Boulevard shortly after 12:30 a.m.

An officer from the OPP’s Caledon Detachment was setting up for the Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign when his fully marked cruiser on the shoulder with emergency lights activated was struck by a vehicle.

OPP said minor injuries were reported.

During the investigation, officers suspected the driver was impaired, prompting them to do a breath sample.

As a result, the driver was arrested. He has been identified as Yoel Morales Lemus and charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

His vehicle will be impounded for seven days, and his licence will be suspended for 90 days.

He is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in February.