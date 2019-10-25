

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, after police say witnesses spotted a woman and toddler being forced into a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police received calls from witnesses who reported seeing a man yelling at a woman and an 18-month-old child in the area of Silver Star Boulevard and Midland Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the man forced the woman and the child into a vehicle and left the area.

Police immediately launched an investigation into the incident and were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert when all three were found safe in Brampton a few hours later.

The man was arrested on scene yesterday and police said Thursday that the “appropriate charges” would be laid after investigators spoke to the suspect.

On Friday, police confirmed that 26-year-old Nathan Burke, of Brampton, has now been formally charged in connection with the incident.

He faces five counts of assault, threatening death, criminal harassment, two counts of kidnapping, mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, and possession of counterfeit money.

He was scheduled to appear in court today.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.