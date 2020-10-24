Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 95-year-old woman in North York.

Police were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East on Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman without vital signs.

On Saturday, police have identified the victim as Margaret Nishikawara, of Toronto.

Following a post-mortem examination, her death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, investigators from the homicide unit arrested 66-year-old Gary Nishikawara, of Toronto. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they could not confirm at this time what is the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Nishikawara appeared in court on Saturday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.