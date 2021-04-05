Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a missing woman was found dead in an East York apartment on Sunday.

In a news release, police said they responded to a call for a missing person at approximately 8:22 p.m. in the area of Pape and Gamble avenues. They said the woman had not been heard from for “some time.”

When police arrived at the apartment, they said they discovered a woman with “significant" injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators have since identified the woman as Cynthia Coffey, 64, of Toronto. She is the city's 19th homicide victim of 2021.

Today, police arrested and charged 46-year-old Toronto resident Hugo Munoz with second-degree murder.

Munoz was scheduled to appear virtually in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other, police said, but their relationship has not been disclosed.