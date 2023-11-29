Man charged with murder after stabbing in downtown Hamilton
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2023 7:33AM EST
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a murder in downtown Hamilton, Ont.
Police were called to the area of Park Avenue North and York Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a stabbing.
A 52-year-old man was found at the scene with significant injuries. He was transported to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, police said that a suspect identified as Hamilton resident Nathan Kanis-Lynch has been charged with second-degree murder.