York Regional Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead at a home in Vaughan overnight.

Police were called to a home on Isa Court at around 12:30 a.m. and found a woman with serious injuries. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We woke up and there were sirens all over the place," One neighbour told CP24. "We just heard from the bedroom everything – ambulance, fire trucks, police everywhere."

Images from the scene showed yellow police tape cordoning off the Woodbridge home, in the area of Highway 27 and Langstaff Road.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed that the victim has been identified as 64-year-old Estella Wheeler.

Const. Lisa Moskaluk could not say who placed the 911 call, but she did confirm that the woman who died and the male in custody are both residents of the home.

Moskaluk said police are not providing any information as to how the woman died until an autopsy is completed in the coming days.

She said there is no threat to public safety.

"At this time we are not looking for anybody else. We are treating this as an isolated incident," Moskaluk said of the suspect in custody.

The suspect has been identified by police as 68-year-old Trevor Wheeler, of Vaughan.

"If there is anybody that does have any information about the people that live here, anyone that visits here, or anyone from the neighborhood that hasn't been canvassed by our officers yet, please reach out to our homicide unit or you can obviously leave a tip with Crime Stoppers," Moskaluk said.

