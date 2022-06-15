A man has now been charged in connection with a shooting in Brampton in April that left another man dead.

In the early morning hours of April 30, police and paramedics were called to a restaurant in the area of Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway, where a person reportedly had been shot.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Ricardo Bryan with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre, where he died days later.

On Wednesday, police announced that a suspect had been arrested this week. They said 26-year-old Carl Anthony Khan of Mississauga was charged with first-degree murder.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in a Brampton court on Wednesday.

“Gun violence is an unfortunate reality which carries devastating impacts on our communities. Our service is committed to preventing those outcomes. When this isn’t possible, we are equally committed to holding those responsible accountable for the harm their actions cause”, Peel police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a news release announcing the arrest of Khan.

Police continue to ask anyone with information that could help in the investigation to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).