

The Canadian Press





PORT BURWELL, Ont. - Provincial police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of a man whose remains were found in southwestern Ontario in May, 17 years after he disappeared.

Investigators say 45-year-old Chad Reu-Waters of Norfolk County, Ont., is also charged with indignity to a dead body.

They say the remains belonged to Ashley Max Domenic Pereira of Mississauga, Ont., who vanished in 2002, when he was 33 years old.

Officers say his remains was found east of Port Burwell, Ont.

Police didn't say whether there was any relationship between Reu-Waters and Pereira.

They say the length of time between the Pereira's disappearance and the discovery of his remains presented a number of investigative challenges.

They're asking anyone with information that could be relevant to the case to come forward.