Man charged with murder in Danforth hit-and-run that killed former child actor
An image of the deceased victim, Gabriel del Castillo Mullally. Right: The area where the hit-and-run occurred.
Share:
Published Friday, February 10, 2023 5:22PM EST
Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run on Danforth Avenue last Sunday that left a former child actor dead.
Police announced on Friday the arrest of 24-year-old Ryan Andrews in the death of 25-year-old Gabriel del Castillo Mullally.
He was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 5.
Andrews has been charged with first-degree murder.
More to come.