

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 47-year-old Toronto man has been charged with accessing and possessing child pornography following an investigation that began last year, Toronto police say.

The charges were laid earlier this week after an investigation that began last October.

Toronto Police Service’s Child Exploitation unit launched the investigation after receiving complaints about posts made on social media.

It is alleged that a man had posted child abuse material and investigators have seized a device that images were stored on.

The accused has been identified as 47-year-old David Patterson.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500.