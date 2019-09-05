Man charged with second-degree murder after a fatal Downsview assault
A police cruiser is seen at a gas station in Downsview after a man was killed nearby. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 7:04AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 8:00PM EDT
Police have charged a man in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man near a Downsview-area gas station late on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the area of near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 9:12 p.m. for an assault call.
Investigators said a fuel truck crew at a gas station spotted a man bleeding profusely in a parkette adjacent to the gas station.
Security video obtained by CTV News Toronto shows a man walking in front of the gas station holding what appears to be a piece of wood or pipe.
They called emergency crews and the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Another witness then reported spotting a man “covered in blood,” walking away from the scene.
He was taken into custody near William Craig Drive and Wilson Avenue.
Police have charged a suspect identified as Troy Hinds with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.
He appeared at a Toronto courtroom Thursday afternoon.
Earlier reports indicated more than one suspect took part in the assault.
The victim has not yet been identified.