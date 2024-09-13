

The Canadian Press





Police say a 47-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after two people were left dead and one was seriously injured in a series of alleged assaults in Kingston, Ont.

Police had said that officers were called to an encampment near a safe injection site and Integrated Care Hub around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday after a report of a serious assault.

They allege a man may have been wielding an edged or blunt weapon, possibly both.

Police say the suspect was arrested after officers negotiated with him for several hours.

They say the man was not living at the encampment, but at a residence nearby.

Police say he has been remanded into custody.

The two people who died have been identified as 38-year-old Taylor Wilkinson and 41-year-old John Hood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.