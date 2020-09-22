One man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman found dead inside his Hamilton apartment on Monday night.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Hamilton Police Service said shortly after 9 p.m., a 911 call came in about a male in need of medical attention in the area of King Street East and Sherman Avenue.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and found a 39-year-old man suffering from injuries.

"One of the officers recognized the male as someone he had dealt with previously and resided in a nearby building," the news release read.

During their investigation, officers entered the man's apartment and found a female inside suffering from "signs of trauma."

The woman was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics.

Members of the major crime have taken over the homicide investigation.

According to police, the male found injured at the scene is currently in hospital but is facing one count of second-degree murder.

Police said they have not yet positively identified the deceased.

"A search warrant was obtained overnight to search the male’s residence. Forensic investigators worked through the night, and continue to do so, as they forensically examine the building’s common areas and the apartment," the news release continued.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the homicide to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.