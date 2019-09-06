

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 43-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in the Downsview area.

Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. for a reported altercation outside a gas station in the area.

Police later located an unresponsive man lying on the ground in a nearby park.

The man, who has now been identified as 36-year-old Toronto resident Nathan Lloyd Ashman, was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Another man, 43-year-old Troy Anthony Hinds, was located in the area and taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Hinds has now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.