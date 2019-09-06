Man charged with second-degree murder following fatal Downsview area assault
Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal assault near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue Wednesday August 4, 2019. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 11:39AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 11:40AM EDT
A 43-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in the Downsview area.
Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. for a reported altercation outside a gas station in the area.
Police later located an unresponsive man lying on the ground in a nearby park.
The man, who has now been identified as 36-year-old Toronto resident Nathan Lloyd Ashman, was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.
Another man, 43-year-old Troy Anthony Hinds, was located in the area and taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Hinds has now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.