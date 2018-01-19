

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 41-year-old woman says she was sexually assaulted while receiving a massage at a spa in Leaside.

According to investigators, the woman went for a massage treatment at the Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa on Jan. 12, which is located on Laird Drive south of Eglinton Avenue.

The alleged assault took place while the woman was receiving a treatment.

The woman then left the spa before contacting police.

A 56-year-old suspect identified as Douglas Christo Stephens, of Toronto, has been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the alleged incident.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.