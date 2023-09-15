A man is facing multiple charges after police allege he “aggressively” made unwanted sexual advances toward a woman at a Mississauga restaurant and later assaulted two restaurant employees.

At around 4 p.m. on Sept. 12, police said a woman was at a restaurant at Meadowvale Town Centre in Mississauga when she was approached by a man who began “making unwanted sexual advances toward her aggressively.”

“The accused continued his advances until restaurant staff intervened,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

“Fortunately, the woman was not physically injured. The accused was subsequently issued a trespass notice banning him from attending Meadowvale Town Centre for one year.”

About two hours later, police said the man returned to the area and entered a restaurant.

“It was reported that the accused entered a restaurant and allegedly tried to steal a bottle of alcohol. When asked to leave, a confrontation ensued, and two female employees were assaulted. Fortunately, they sustained no physical injuries,” the news release read.

A suspect was located a short time later and taken into custody, police said.

A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault.

Police said they believe the same man may be responsible for other incidents in the area involving “suspicious persons” and he has been linked to similar investigations in British Columbia and other parts of Ontario.