Toronto police say a woman who was walking her dog in Cabbagetown was sexually assaulted, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

It happened on Tuesday in the area of Seaton and Gerrard streets.

Police said the victim was walking her dog when the accused began to follow her.

The suspect, identified by police as 28-year-old Toronto resident Wesley Nyarko, then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Members of the public intervened and confronted the accused, police said. Nyarko was arrested at the scene.

Nyarko is charged with sexual assault and breach of a probation order. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.