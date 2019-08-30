

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man who pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in connection with a crash in Richmond Hill last year has been sentenced to a little more than five years in prison.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2018 near Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street.

A 21-year-old woman, identified as Julia Baciu, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles. The 22-year-old driver of the same vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver, identified as Toronto resident Seyed Yashar Tolouei, sustained minor injuries. The day after the crash, Tolouei was charged with 12 offences, including impaired driving causing death and failing to provide a breath sample.

All but one charge was withdrawn.

On Friday, Tolouei was handed five years and nine months in jail for his role in the crash. He will also be under an eight-year driving prohibition.

“Knowing that the most that our criminal justice system could do was done, does provide a little relief,” said Cristian Baciu, the victim’s brother, after the sentencing.

Six victim impact statements were read at the sentencing hearing, including that of Baciu’s childhood friend Jen Kesner.

In her statement, Kesner said that her friend’s death was “no accident.”

“It was your conscious decision to elude your sober mind, knowing you needed to operate your vehicle later that evening,” the statement read. “A speed of 168 km/h is no accident, it is a decision you made knowing you would risk yourself, your now e3x-girlfriend, your family, friends and everyone that surrounds you on the road.”

Kesner said that she met Baciu in high school and often talked about growing up together and raising families with each other.

“Julia was one of the smartest, funniest, and most understanding people anyone would have ever met,” she said. “Julia is irreplaceable. I will never find anyone like her ever again.”