

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One of three men accused in the vicious group beating of a man with autism at a bus station in Mississauga earlier this year is a free man after being sentenced to time served and probation.

Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the group beating of a 29-year-old man with autism at a bus station near Mississauga’s Square One Mall on March 13.

The assault, captured on surveillance cameras, shows the victim lacing some roller skates when three males approach him, stomp on, kick and punch him.

Police said the victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face in the assault.

Dhami surrendered to police about a week after the assault and has been confined since. Two other suspects were later arrestedand charged in relation to the incident.

Dhami’s lawyer agreed with the Crown to suggest a sentence of 12 months jail time and two yearsof probation. With one-and-a-half times credit for time served, Dhami, who moved to Ontario from B.C. prior to the incident, will be released Wednesday.

“I’m sorry for what I have done,” Dhami told the judge in court today.

“While it is an understatement to say that you’re off to a bad start in Ontario, you have the prospect to rehabilitate yourself,” the judge said Wednesday.

Under the terms of his probation, Dhami must stay 500 metres away from the victim’s residence, must not contact two other men accused in the assault and will submit a DNA sample.

Dhami is also under a lifetime weapons prohibition.