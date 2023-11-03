Toronto resident Francis Ngugi has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 17 years, after pleading guilty to the fatal poisoning of a Scarborough toddler's breakfast cereal in 2021.

The decision was handed down by Justice Maureen Forestell at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on Friday.

Ngugi, 47, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of three-year-old Bernice Natanda Wamala at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto in September. He also entered a guilty plea in the attempted murder of three-year-old Samarah Sameer.

Bernice died on March 7, 2021 after ingesting sodium nitrite while sleeping over at Samarah's house the night prior. According to an agreed statement of facts, the children weren't Ngugi's intended target. Instead, the man poisoned the cereal in a failed attempt on the life of Zahra Issa, Sameer's mother, whom he'd become increasingly fixated on in the months prior.

This is a developing story. More to come…