A man convicted of murdering a Toronto police officer more than four decades ago has been granted day parole for six months.

Craig Munro is serving a life sentence at a B.C. prison for fatally shooting Const. Michael Sweet on March 14, 1980, during a botched robbery attempt at a Toronto tavern.

Earlier this month, the Parole Board of Canada heard the 72-year-old’s application for day parole. In its decision, the board, following a review of his file, stated that it found Munro has "made significant gains over the course of your sentence, have seen a reduction in your assessed areas of needs, and are committed to living a pro-social and law abiding lifestyle."

The board also considered the statements from Sweet's family and the Toronto Police Service, who opposed any form of release.

"It was evident in the heart-rending victim presentations at today's hearing the harm suffered by the victim's family members continue to negatively affect their emotional well-being," reads the decision obtained by CTV News Toronto.

Though, the board acknowledged in its decision that Munro has not engaged in any violent behaviour for over 30 years, during which he has completed several escorted and unescorted temporary absences.

"At times you have demonstrated poor decision making but these incidents have not led to an increase in aggression or any violent behaviour," the decision reads.

"Having weighed and considered the board's concerns against the mitigating factors of your case, the Board finds you will not present an undue risk to society if released on day parole. The board also finds that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law–abiding citizen."

According to the decision, Munro will reside at a community residential facility on Vancouver Island while on day parole.

The board also imposed several conditions, including not consuming alcohol and drugs and not contacting the victim's family members. Munro is also not allowed to travel or be in Surrey, Richmond, B.C., or the province of Ontario without the written permission of his parole supervisor.

