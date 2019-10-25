Man convicted of stabbing Edmonton cop, ramming pedestrians in 2017
Police investigate the scene after a cube van ran into pedestrians and later flipped over while being pursued by police, in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday September 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- A man who struck a police officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside an Edmonton football game has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Jurors have also convicted Abdulahi Hasan Sharif of attempting to murder four pedestrians he hit with a van during a police chase in the city's downtown.
Sharif, who is 32, had pleaded not guilty in the attack on Sept. 30, 2017.
The three-week trial heard from about 40 Crown witnesses.
Sharif, who was not represented by a lawyer, declined to call any witnesses and did not testify in his own defence.