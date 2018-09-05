

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pinned by a dump truck in Etobicoke.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Elder Avenue and Twenty Sixth Street in the Long Branch area shortly after 2 p.m.

Toronto police said the man had become pinned between a dump truck and a car.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, paramedics said.

Police remain on scene and are investigating.