Man critical after being pinned by dump truck in Long Branch
Police tape cordons off the area where a man was pinned between a car and a dump truck at of Elder Avenue and Twenty Sixth Street in Etobicoke Wednesday September 5, 2018. (Peter Muscat)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 3:03PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pinned by a dump truck in Etobicoke.
Emergency responders were called to the area of Elder Avenue and Twenty Sixth Street in the Long Branch area shortly after 2 p.m.
Toronto police said the man had become pinned between a dump truck and a car.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, paramedics said.
Police remain on scene and are investigating.