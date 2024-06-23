A man has rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a transit bus in Brampton on Sunday evening, say police.

The collision happened near Steeles and McMurchy avenues.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that they were called to the area at 6:20 p.m.

The bus driver remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Currently, Steeles is closed from McMurchy to Main Street.

Police are urging motorists to use alternate routes.

The closures are expected to last several hours, they said.