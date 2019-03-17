

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Brampton early Sunday.

The man was struck on West Drive, between Clark Boulevard and Orenda Road, just after 4:30 a.m., Peel police said.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

West Drive has been closed between Clark Boulevard and Orenda Road as the Major Collision Bureau investigates the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Peel police.