

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being shot in Regent Park.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Christmas night.

Toronto police said they responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Dundas and Sackville streets and of people fleeing the area.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound, with injuries that appeared to be serious, Toronto police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported an adult male to a trauma centre in critical condition.

There is no information so far about possible suspects.