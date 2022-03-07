A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in North York.

Toronto police said the stabbing took place on Dufferin Street, north of Lawrence Avenue West, Monday evening.

Police said one man stabbed another.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There is no information so far about possible arrests or charges.

Officers are currently trying to locate an exact scene.