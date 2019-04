Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Etobicoke.

It happened near Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall at around 11:30 a.m.

Police initially said the man’s injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening, however his condition was later downgraded to critical.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.