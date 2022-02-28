Man critical following shooting call in West Hill
Published Monday, February 28, 2022 6:06PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 28, 2022 6:15PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting call in the West Hill area in Scarborough.
Toronto Police were called to Tefft Road, near Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue, for a shooting at around 5:15 p.m.
A man believed to be in his 20s was subsequently rushed to hospital in critical condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
There is no information so far about possible suspects.