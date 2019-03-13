Man critically hurt after being struck by bus in Financial District
The scene of a collision near Bay and Richmond streets on March 13, 2019 is seen. (CP24 / Cristina Tenaglia)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:15PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:41PM EDT
A man in his 40s is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a bus in the city’s Financial District on Wednesday evening.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to Bay and Richmond streets at 4:51 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a TTC bus.
They arrived to find the man in critical condition, reportedly suffering from a head injury.
He was rushed to St. Mike’s Hospital for treatment.
Police say Bay Street is closed between Richmond and Adelaide streets to allow for an investigation.