Man critically hurt in east-end shooting: police
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the area of Main Street and Gerrard Street East.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 5:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 27, 2020 5:44PM EDT
A man was shot and suffered critical injuries in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of Main and Gerrard streets after 5 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.
They later found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Paramedics said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment via ambulance emergency run.
He is in life-threatening condition.
No suspect information was made available.