

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man was shot and suffered critical injuries in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Main and Gerrard streets after 5 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

They later found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment via ambulance emergency run.

He is in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information was made available.