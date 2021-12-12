Toronto police say a man is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the chest early on Sunday morning at Yonge-Dundas Square.\

Police tell CP24 they were called to the area at 2:01 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he remains in critical condition.

No suspect information was made available.