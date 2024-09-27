A man has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled out of the water by Toronto's waterfront, police say.

Shortly after 1:25 p.m., Toronto police said they received reports of someone working on a boat going missing in the water at the Outer Harbour Marina.

Toronto Fire Services told CTV News Toronto that they rescued one person and brought them ashore.

Police added that paramedics performed life-saving measures before taking him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They add that the Ministry of Labour has been notified.