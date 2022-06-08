A man in his 30s has been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive, west of Orton park Road, just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

There is no word on his condition, but police said his injuries appear to be life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released.