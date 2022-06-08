Man critically injured after being shot in Scarborough
Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough that left one man injured.
Share:
Published Wednesday, June 8, 2022 8:28PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 8, 2022 8:28PM EDT
A man in his 30s has been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough, police say.
Officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive, west of Orton park Road, just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
There is no word on his condition, but police said his injuries appear to be life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released.