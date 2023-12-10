Man critically injured after being stabbed during early morning bar fight in Scarborough
Published Sunday, December 10, 2023
Last Updated Sunday, December 10, 2023 7:45AM EST
A man was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run after being stabbed early Sunday morning in northwest Scarborough, say paramedics.
The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the Agincourt area, in a plaza at the south east corner of Kennedy Road and Trojan Gate, which is north of Finch Avenue East.
Toronto police in a post on X said that they responded to reports of a large bar fight in that area at around 3:15 a.m.
They said that several people received minor injuries during that altercation.
One man was stabbed and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Toronto paramedics initially told CP24 that the victim's injuries were serious, but “likely non-life-threatening.”
More to come. This is a developing story.