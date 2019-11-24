Man critically injured after being stabbed in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 7:53PM EST
A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in Brampton, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called to a residence near Bear Run Road and Elbern Markell Drive, south of Williams Parkway, at around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police say the man was stabbed outside of a home.
The victim has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
More to come.