

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in Brampton, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to a residence near Bear Run Road and Elbern Markell Drive, south of Williams Parkway, at around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police say the man was stabbed outside of a home.

The victim has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

More to come.