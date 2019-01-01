

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is in hospital in critical condition after an assault in the city’s downtown core early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 12:35 a.m. near Queen and Bathurst streets.

According to police, a man was involved in a fight on the street with two other men when he was knocked to the ground. The man suffered an injury, police say, and was unable to get up.

When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding heavily. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment and his condition has since worsened.

Police say he is currently in life-threatening condition.

Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 there are reports that the incident was a random attack.

Investigators have not yet released suspect descriptions but say the perpetrators appear to have fled the area in a light blue car.

The age of the victim has not been released.