

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Uxbridge on Monday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Ashworth Road and Regional Road 1.

Durham Regional Police said the driver of a vehicle heading southbound collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound car, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was airlifted to St. Michaels’s Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was not injured.

No other injuries were reported.

According to police, witnesses have suggested that speed could be a factor in the collision.

It is unclear which vehicle crossed over into the wrong lane.

The area was closed to traffic but has since reopened.