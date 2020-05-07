A man has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Shawson Drive just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the man was hit by a vehicle that is believed to be a tractor trailer.

Peel paramedics said they transported an elderly man to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.