Man critically injured after hit-and-run in Mississauga
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 10:15PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 7, 2020 10:36PM EDT
A man has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Shawson Drive just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Police said the man was hit by a vehicle that is believed to be a tractor trailer.
Peel paramedics said they transported an elderly man to a trauma centre in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.