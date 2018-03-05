

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Etobicoke early this morning.

Toronto paramedics say the worker, identified as a man in his 30s, was injured in the area of Martin Grove and Racine roads at around 6 a.m. after he was pinned.

He has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries and officials have not provided an update on his condition.