A man in his 20s is critically injured after a shooting downtown Friday evening.

Police were called to an apartment building on Willison Square, near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West, at around 6:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say a man was located with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

Morgan and Kailyn were coming back from their lunch when they saw the victim covered in blood lying in the hallway of the basement.

"I immediately freaked out, dropped everything, went right up to his chest and tried to apply pressure," Morgan told CP24. She noted that the victim was conscious and talking at the time.

They said another woman also came to help. The paramedics arrived a few minutes later.

"I've never been through something like this, so it was shocking," Kailyn said.

Both women were out of town and were staying in a room in the basement that was rented out through Airbnb.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are investigating.