Man critically injured after stabbing in Malton: police
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 5:12PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 5, 2018 5:27PM EST
A man was taken to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in a home in Mississauga’s Malton neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to Morning Star Drive and Corliss Crescent at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.
They arrived to find a male suffering from at least one stab wound. Police later said the man was in life-threatening condition.
He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Officers said the suspect and victim were known to each other. Investigators say there is no risk to public safety.