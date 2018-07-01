

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in the city’s east end, Toronto Paramedic Services confirms.

The stabbing occurred near Danforth and Greenwood avenues at around 3:44 a.m.

A male victim, who paramedics say is in his 20s, was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police have not provided an update on the man’s condition.

No arrests have been made in the case and investigators have not yet released any information about possible suspects.