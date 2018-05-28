Man critically injured in Brampton collision
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Brampton. (Photo submitted by Brenda Rodriguez David)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 8:53AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 28, 2018 9:09AM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a collision in Brampton.
The collision occurred near Airport Road and Cottrelle Boulevard at around 8 a.m.
Peel Paramedics say one person was extricated from a vehicle at the scene and was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police are advising motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.