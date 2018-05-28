

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a collision in Brampton.

The collision occurred near Airport Road and Cottrelle Boulevard at around 8 a.m.

Peel Paramedics say one person was extricated from a vehicle at the scene and was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.