Man critically injured in Brampton crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:03AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:22AM EST
A man has been transported from the scene of a Brampton crash to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
On Tuesday morning, at around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Torbram Road.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision, officers with Peel Regional Police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the cause of the crash is conducted.