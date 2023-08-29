A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an assault in the city’s downtown core on Monday night, Toronto police say.

According to police, the incident occurred on King Street West and Portland Street, located just east of Bathurst Street, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported one victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

The suspect fled the scene, investigators said, and police have not released a description of the person wanted in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact police at 416-808-1400.