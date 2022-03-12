Man critically injured in Etobicoke stabbing
Published Saturday, March 12, 2022 11:32PM EST
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Etobicoke Saturday night.
Toronto police said they were called for a stabbing in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty Fifth Street, west of Kipling Avenue, around 10:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim with a stab wound.
Toronto paramedics said the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released suspect information.