A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Etobicoke Saturday night.

Toronto police said they were called for a stabbing in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty Fifth Street, west of Kipling Avenue, around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics said the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released suspect information.