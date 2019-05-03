Man critically injured in Humber Summit warehouse robbery
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 9:55AM EDT
A man was left critically injured after a robbery at a commercial building in Etobicoke’s Humber Summit neighbourhood on Friday morning.
Const. David Hopkinson said officers were called to a building at Millwick and Milvan drives, south of Steeles Avenue after 9 a.m. for a report of a commercial alarm.
They arrived to find one man with life-threatening injuries and another man with minor injuries.
The man with life-threatening injuries was treated by paramedics.
The man suffering minor injuries was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers are at the scene checking the premises.
No suspect information was immediately available.