A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Attwell Drive and Disco Road, east of Highway 427, just before 8:30 p.m.

The motorcycle crashed into a fence, police said, and the rider was thrown from their bike as a result.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 40s to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.