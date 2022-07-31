Man critically injured in motorcycle crash in Etobicoke
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Sunday, July 31, 2022 9:28PM EDT
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday evening.
It happened at the intersection of Attwell Drive and Disco Road, east of Highway 427, just before 8:30 p.m.
The motorcycle crashed into a fence, police said, and the rider was thrown from their bike as a result.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 40s to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.