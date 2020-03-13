

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say a man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was ambushed by three gunmen in the lobby of a North York apartment tower and shot multiple times Friday.

A Toronto police duty inspector said emergency crews were called to 40 Falstaff Avenue, near Jane Street and Highway 401, at 3:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

The inspector said a man was in the lobby of the apartment building when three armed male suspects approached him and fired numerous rounds at close range.

The man was struck multiple times.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital trauma centre where he remains.

Police say they have obtained surveillance footage of all three suspects, who then climbed in to a light coloured vehicle driven by a fourth suspect who left the scene.

Numerous police from multiple Toronto divisions were collecting evidence and witness statements at the scene.